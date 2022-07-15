Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 188 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.05.

Albemarle stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

