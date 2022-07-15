The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $242,083,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 658,982 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,421,000 after purchasing an additional 654,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,010,000 after purchasing an additional 497,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock worth $7,966,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

