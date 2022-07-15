Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.76 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,326 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $393.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $374.99 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.43.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

