Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 451 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $68.99 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

