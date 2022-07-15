Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.87.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $196.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.57 and its 200 day moving average is $171.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

