Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR opened at $49.89 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.