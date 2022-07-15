Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

