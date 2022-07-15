The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 26,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $5,891,490.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,876,244.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,680 shares of company stock worth $148,605,699 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $217.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

