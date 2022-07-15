DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,773 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Flex were worth $25,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Flex by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after buying an additional 523,119 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Flex by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Flex by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 97,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,220,915.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.