Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,675,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.20.

MLM opened at $312.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

