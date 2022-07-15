Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,948 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after buying an additional 842,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,841,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.18 and a 200-day moving average of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.