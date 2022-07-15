Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.43.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $189.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.85. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

