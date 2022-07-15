Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 502 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

CBRE opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

