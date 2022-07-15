Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.40 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $17,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $138.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

