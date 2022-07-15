Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $17,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 721.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Teradyne by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 279,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 60,207 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 8.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.00.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

