Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 216 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $167.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.69 and its 200-day moving average is $191.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.