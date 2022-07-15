State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $19,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in State Street by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in State Street by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in State Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

