Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,477 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

