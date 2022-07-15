Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 492 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $19,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in AMETEK by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in AMETEK by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,801,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

