Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

