HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.10

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.10 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 2,015 ($23.97), with a volume of 59804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,080 ($24.74).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,172.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,476.47. The company has a current ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 85.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 182.81.

In other HarbourVest Global Private Equity news, insider Carolina Espinal bought 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,008 ($23.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,927.28 ($32,025.78).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

