First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issues Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

