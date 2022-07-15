Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,513 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $20,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Halliburton by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,475 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,912 shares of company stock worth $2,835,904. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.