International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $20,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.24.

IFF stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

