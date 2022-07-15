Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.64 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $534.61 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $558.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $709.43.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.