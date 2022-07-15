Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLDD opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $194.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

