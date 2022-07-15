Greenleaf Trust Buys 420 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.09. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

