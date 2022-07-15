Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 297,961 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 144,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $6,489,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Argo Group International stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $518.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

