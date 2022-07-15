Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $288.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.