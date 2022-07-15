Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $16,175,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

