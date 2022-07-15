Comerica Bank Sells 174 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in ResMed by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,660 shares of company stock worth $6,411,058. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $221.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average is $227.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

