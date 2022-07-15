Comerica Bank Sells 4,328 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $90.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,939,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,425,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,598. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

