The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

