Comerica Bank Sells 2,769 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $217.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

