Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 44.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,756,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 180.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.