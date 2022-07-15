Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 961,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.26.

SWN opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.