Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KR opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

