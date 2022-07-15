Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,460 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

HPQ opened at $31.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

