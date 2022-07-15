Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NICE were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $196.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.69 and a 200-day moving average of $223.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

