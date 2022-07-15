Comerica Bank Buys 15,672 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

