Comerica Bank Sells 534 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.72.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO opened at $201.78 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.99. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

