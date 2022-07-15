Comerica Bank Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average is $128.11. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

