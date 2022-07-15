Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 94.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 94.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 767,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

