Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,682 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,029,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after buying an additional 1,314,979 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after buying an additional 48,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after buying an additional 578,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 432,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William V. Krehbiel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

