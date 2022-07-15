Comerica Bank Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.70. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.92.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,780. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

