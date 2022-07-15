MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1,933.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $2,014,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in MongoDB by 2,373.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $278.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,185 shares of company stock worth $23,594,636. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.22.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

