Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 225,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.15.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

