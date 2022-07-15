Comerica Bank Buys 40,001 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,001 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

