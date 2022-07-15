Jefferies Financial Group Trims Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Target Price to $70.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

