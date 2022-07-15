Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,985 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

HWC stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.